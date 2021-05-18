Program to honor virus casualties
In recognition of May is Older Americans Month, Gray Panthers, a New York City based nonprofit organization that advocates for elder rights, will host a virtual Day of Remembrance to honor all lives lost to COVID-19 and especially the lives of nursing home residents. The program will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
According to a media release, the program, called “Honoring Nursing Home Lives: The COVID Tragedy,” will feature music, testimonials and speeches by Gray Panthers President Jack Kupferman, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, who serves on the Senate’s special committee on aging and Rep. Ron Kim, D-NY, who chairs the Assembly’s committee on aging.
Visit www.graypanthers nyc.org for more information and to register.
Rotary Club to host annual plant sale
SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club will sponsor its annual spring plant sale fundraiser from May 21 to June 6.
Shopping will be at S&S Landscape Depot at 1789 County Highway 23 in Sidney. Gift certificates, available from Rotarians and Main Street Paint and Hardware and J&M Trophies during regular business hours, may be redeemed from Friday, May 21 through Sunday, June 6, for items including hanging baskets, annuals, potting soil, lawn décor, shrubs and mulch.
Rotarians will also be at S&S Landscape Depot May 21 to 23, May 28 to 30, and June 4 to 6, with gift certificates that customers may buy before making their selections.
Proceeds will be used to help fund Rotary community service projects.
Area church plans monthly dinners
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, and Oct. 15.
Dinners will include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and roll. The $12 per dinner cost may be paid in cash or by check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance ordering is strongly encouraged and should be done no later than the Wednesday preceding a dinner. Orders may be placed by emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Orders should include a name, the number of dinners wanted and a telephone number for confirmation.
