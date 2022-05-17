Shelter cutting fees to adopt by 25%
INDEX — In celebration of International Family Day, the Susquehanna SPCA will continue to offer 25% off adoption fees on all available animals through Saturday, May 21. The offer began Saturday, May 14.
The SQSPCA at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in Index, is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments may be made calling 607-547-8111. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Book talk, signing to be in Franklin
FRANKLIN — Jesse Hilson will read from his debut novel “Blood Trip” and sign copies of his book at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at The Tulip and the Rose at 435 Main St. in Franklin.
According to a media release, the fast-paced crime novel is set partially in the small city of Oylesburg, a fictionalized location based on Oneonta.
A brunch menu will be offered.
Those who plan on attending may register online at the link provided by Bright Hill Press at https://tinyurl.com/2p95kmrt.
Outdoor event to be held on area bridge
SCHOHARIE — The nonprofit Schoharie Promotional Association will present its inaugural Beverages on the Bridge event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on the Fox Creek covered bridge at the intersection of Routes 30 and 443 in Schoharie.
According to a media release, the event will feature beverages for all ages including samples from local businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries.
Food will also be available for purchase and there will be musical entertainment.
Admission and parking are free.
Visit www.schohariepromo.org for more information.
Street Art Fest set in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — A Street Art Fest will be held in Bainbridge from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
The artists who painted Adirondack-style chairs and carved garden art poles for this year’s Bainbridge Art Trail, also referred to as Regatta Row, are expected to be attendance.
Paddles created by 17 Greene High School students are also featured in business windows.
The chairs, poles and paddles will all be auctioned at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in General Clinton Park. Bidding will be available online at www.32auctions.com/rr2022chairspoles until 8 p.m. May 27.
Voting is available for the People’s Choice award at https://www.surveymon key.com/r/ZYYVS6J.
Music, food and and art activities will also be part of the festival.
At 3:15 p.m. a free mini-concert will be presented by the John Truth Experience at the Bainbridge Town Hall Theater at 15 N. Main St.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
