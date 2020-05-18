Area News: May 19, 2020

Free Face masks to be distributed
GILBOA — Volunteers from Schoharie Long Term Development of Schoharie County will distribute free face masks at Gilboa-Conesville Central School from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, car side in the student parking lot.
Ira McIntosh set to perform Thursday
WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s ninth Virtual House Party will be presented from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, and will feature Ira McIntosh in a concert is titled “Catskill Mountain Tales & Tunes.”
According to a media release, the concert will explore the culture of the region through traditional stories and songs, legends, anecdotes and local lore, covering major events and everyday life from the old days to the present. In the hands of someone described as a seasoned performer, local history and traditions will come alive.
McIntosh was born and raised in Delaware County. As a child of a Catskill Mountain woodsman and a folklorist-ethnomusicologist, he has spent his life simmering in good old-time heritage.
The final Virtual House Party will take place on Thursday May 28, and will feature singer/songwriter John O’Connor.
Both may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ycbw4k3b, using the meeting number 763 307 078 followed by the password 514379.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.