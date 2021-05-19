Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Food distribution set for the month
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens will again offer a free drive-thru food distribution for those in the area in need of a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
Motorists are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Masked and gloved church members will pass the bagged food through vehicle windows until the supply is gone.
According to organizers, food continues to be distributed to upwards of 35 to 40 families each month.
Open Air Market season set to begin
BAINBRIDGE — The Open Air Market on the Village Green in Bainbridge will begin its season Saturday, May 22. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.
Presentation set on native-made tools
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will host a virtual presentation on Native American tools, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
The presentation will feature Paul Trotta, who has researched the methods used by local indigenous people to create hunting tools, carving, personal use and musical implements. Trotta has also crafted replicas of such items, using authentic materials and methods. Email historicalsocietyjefferson@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
