BOCES Board to meet Monday
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Board of Education will meet in special session at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, by video conferencing accessible at https://tinyurl.com/ybp58blf.
BOCES Board to meet Monday
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Board of Education will meet in special session at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, by video conferencing accessible at https://tinyurl.com/ybp58blf.
George "Wyatt" Greenleaf III went to be with our Lord on April 17, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. He was 73. A full obituary with arrangements will follow at a later date.
DOVER, Del. - Marylu Cougear, passed away peacefully in her home, at age 72, on April 20, 2020. Marylu was born and raised in Cooperstown. She was predeceased by both her parents, Harry and Luella Cougear. She leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Steven Lacey, who was her knight in shining…
BREWSTER - Clara Lilian (Caramanico) Lepicier, 102, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her daughter's home in Southeast. Clara was born in Brooklyn, on Oct. 19, 1917, to Josephine (DeMeo) and Anthony Caramanico. She graduated from Amityville Memorial High School on Long Island. She …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.