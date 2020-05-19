Writers Group set to meet Wednesday
WALTON — The Walton Writers Group sponsored by the William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in a Zoom meeting. Members will share what they have been working on, be it a book, short story or journal. Newcomers are welcome to join the meeting.
The meeting may be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/yachrlw9 with the identification number 850 2982 8283. If dialing in, the number is 1 929 205 6099.
Participants sought for art competition
High school students in the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie are encouraged to participate in this year's Congressional Art Competition, according to a media release from the office of U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck. The winner will have their art displayed in the Capitol for a year.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, submissions will be collected digitally at NY19.Art@mail.house.gov.
“Visiting schools and working with students across upstate New York, I know we have tremendously talented young people. I am excited to invite NY-19 high school students to participate,” said Delgado. New York's 19th Congressional District also includes Columbia, Greene, Sullivan and Ulster counties and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery and Rensselaer counties.
Images of artwork for the contest must be emailed no later than Monday, June 1. A release form must be submitted along with each submission.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y8jt4h9a for more information.
The release form is is available at https://tinyurl.com/yboxqtnf.
Scholarships to go forward as planned
DELHI — Even though organizers made the recent decision to cancel the 2020 Bridge Run set for June 6, because of COVID-19, two students that would've benefited from the event in the form of scholarships, will not lose out this year.
According to a media release from the Catskill Ladies Association to Support and Inspire, all event sponsors instructed the committee to keep their donations when contacted about the cancellation of what would've been the 25th annual Run. Two fully-funded $1,000 scholarships with matching donations to the recipient’s charity of choice will be awarded to graduating seniors from Delaware County in June.
Organizers encourage everyone to find enrichment and friendships in other ways on June 6, such as volunteering, picking up trash, spending more time with family, reading a book, practicing yoga, completing a puzzle, hiking, or running.
Runners already registered for the race should have received an email regarding their registration. Any who did not are asked to email clasiorg@gmail.com no later than June 6.
Planning for next year's race on June 5, is underway.
