Career camera man to present talk
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Man Behind the Camera: An Evening With Photographer Dimitri Kasterine,” will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the American Hotel at 192 Main St. in Sharon Springs.
According to a media release, organized by Schoharie County Arts, Kasterine will speak and answer questions about his 60-year career as a full-time photographer.
He will also relate stories behind some of his photographs that will be displayed during the program.
Kasterine’s photographs are of famous subjects as well as those that illustrate everyday life in the United States and Europe.
A registration form is available at https://tinyurl.com/2r4m85a2.
Three CAA exhibits set to open Friday
COOPERSTOWN — A reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, will celebrate the opening of three exhibits at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the three exhibits are Essential Art, the 31st annual Regional Juried Art Show, “Into the Light,” acrylic paintings by Mimi George of Jamesville and Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club’s Fine Arts Exhibition.
Essential Art will remain in Gallery A through June 22, as will George’s exhibit in Gallery B. The Fine Arts exhibit, showcasing works by Otsego County artists, will remain through June 8.
CAA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Group set to meet at Norwich museum
NORWICH — Members of Retired Educators of New York Chenango will meet at the Chenango County Historical Society Museum at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich for lunch and a meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.
CCHS Director Jessica Moquin will talk about the history of the museum and others like it in the area and share information on upcoming programs.
Call 607-226-0912 for more information and late reservation availability.
