Farmers’ Market to begin
FRANKLIN — The Farmers’ Market will open for the season Sunday, May 24, at its location on Institute Street in Franklin. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Columbus Day weekend.
According to a media release, the market is a community effort hosted by Franklin Stage Company, managed by Franklin Local and sponsored by the Greater Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
Vendors will sell organic breads, baked goods, beef, eggs, herbs, honey, jams and jellies, maple candies and syrup, mushrooms, plant seedlings, preserves, produce, relishes, sunflower oil and teas. Coupons from the Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program will be accepted.
While the sale of non-food items, demonstrations, eating at the market and musical performances is banned until further notice, the market will add those features when the state ban is lifted.
Health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed. Vendors and customers will wear masks, only one customer at a time will be allowed to shop at a booth and vendors will wear gloves when handling and bagging selections.
Visit www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/ for more information.
Project Graduation underway
COOPERSTOWN — Because the status of prom is unknown and graduation remains scheduled for June 28, the Project Prom Committee at Cooperstown High School has shifted its attention to graduation.
According to a media release, the committee, chaired by Colleen Donnelly and Wendy Kiuber, is working on creative, fun and meaningful ways to support and celebrate the senior class. Because of COVID-19, the class won’t be able to take its traditional senior trip and there will be no senior play or senior breakfast.
Also, in response to inquiries from community members asking how they can help the Class of 2020, Project Graduation will become a way for the community to recognize and celebrate each senior.
Support for Project Graduation may be sent in the form of checks made payable to CFEE, with Project Prom in the subject line, to Project Prom, c/o Colleen Donnelly, 16 Brooklyn Ave., Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Contact Donnelly at cdonnelly@stny.rr.com or 607-376-3758 or Kiuber at wenkiu1@gmail.com or 607-544-4460 for more information.
