Board to present 2020-21 budget
WALTON — Walton Central School District's annual budget hearing will be conducted remotely at 6 p.m.Tuesday, May 26, and will be livestreamed. It may be viewed on the district's YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.
Public comment and questions regarding the budget may be submitted by ahead of time by emailing BOE@waltoncsd.org or calling 607-865-4116, ext. 6134, and leaving a message.
Questions and comments regarding the budget received after Tuesday will be addressed by the board at its meeting scheduled for June 2.
Nine nonprofits approved for funding
The following nonprofit agencies are the first to be approved to receive funds from the recently formed Sidney Area COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Cullman Child Development Center — to purchase food for the children at the center.
Catholic Charities of Delaware Otsego & Schoharie Counties — to purchase food and gas cards for clients.
Catholic Charities Sidney Office — to purchase food items for the Community Help Center project in Sidney.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church Backpack Program — to finish the backpack program through the school year.
Bainbridge Soup Kitchen — to purchase ice chest containers for takeout food.
Delaware Valley Humane Society — to purchase food for the animals and cleaning and sanitation supplies.
Salvation Army — to provide personal protection kits to five area food pantries.
A.O. Fox Hospital Tri-Town Campus — to purchase equipment that will enhance patient and staff safety.
Sidney United Way — to purchase masks and hand sanitizer for local businesses as they re-open.
Recently United Way of Sidney announced organization of “a fiduciary fund titled ‘Sidney Area COVID-19 Relief Fund’ to serve the needs of Sidney-area nonprofit organizations that may be unable to fulfill their missions … as a result of economic distress resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Sidney United Way Executive Director Dennis Porter said the roughly 20-member group seeded the fund with $10,000. Members of the Sidney Central School Alumni Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to match that amount at its April 4 virtual board meeting. Porter said, through collaboration with the alumni group, the Sidney United Way has previously provided similar aid.
“My idea was to reach out to them to see if there was an interest in starting a COVID-19 relief fund,” Porter said. “In the past, we had two major floods, and we set out to help the community with donations from the Sidney Alumni Association to help people recover from the floods, so we thought we would continue to do that. I made phone calls to our president and executive committee and we were not sure how it was going to go or who the players would be, but we thought the alumni association would be a good organization to help us out.”
SCSAA President Doug Sheldon said partnering with the United Way to bolster relief furthers the group’s purpose.
The group is still accepting applications from nonprofit agencies for both emergency and long-term recovery needs related to the COVID-19 virus.
Visit www.sidneyunitedway.org and click on COVID-19 Relief Fund for more information and to donate.
Juried photo contest to focus on nature
The third annual juried photo contest for the Upper Delaware River region, open to professional and amateur photographers, is underway by the Delaware Highlands Conservancy.
According to a media release, “Nature Heals: Restore, Renew, Reconnect” invites photographers to capture nature-inspired photos in landscape, wildlife, macro or water. New this year is a youth category for photographers younger than 18. Without disturbing or harming any creature or its habitat, photographers are challenged to be creative in showcasing the diverse wildlife, plants and places of the region.
Photos will be judged on creativity, originality, composition, clarity, quality and impact.
Photographers may submit entries from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31. Winning photos will be chosen by a panel of judges, along with one People’s Choice, and will be hung at the ARTery gallery in Milford, Pennsylvania.
Photographers may submit no more than two photos to the contest. Entrants must agree to the official rules and submit a $10 entry fee to be eligible. Youth entries are free.
Email kate@delawarehighlands.org or visit https://delawarehighlands.org/photo-contest/ for more information.
