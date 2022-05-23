Evening program to be about women
FLY CREEK — Judy Steiner Grin will present “Women in Art and Aviation” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the meeting place of the Fly Creek Historical Society on Cemetery Road in the old Grange building.
Her presentation will follow the regular business meeting. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
Market in Morris to open Thursday
MORRIS — The Morris Farmers’ Market behind the firehouse in Guy Rathbun Pavilion will open for its 15th season Thursday, May 26. Hours will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 27.
The market will feature baked goods, seasonal produce, maple products, meats, eggs, wool products and crafts.
Program to feature published writers
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, and will feature two published writers. Book and theater reviewer and nonfiction writer Linda Lowen and author, editor and part-time assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies Megan Volpert will read from and discuss their works.
The program will be presented on Zoom and Facebook live.
Free for students, there is a suggested $3 donation for all others.
Anyone interested in participating in the open mic portion of the program may email info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit www.brighthillpress.org or find it on Facebook for more information and to RSVP to the program.
Market in Hobart set to open Friday
HOBART — The newly-expanded Hobart Farmers’ Market will open Friday, May 27, with double the number of small farmers selling locally-produced foods. The market will be open at 101 Maple Ave. in Hobart from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through the end of September.
According to a media release, the market will feature pasture-raised beef, pork, chicken, lamb and goat meat; Catskill vegetables when they are in season; Clark Farms Creamery milk; eggs; cheeses; fruits; locally-milled grains; specialty products including jams and maple syrup; homemade spice mixtures; hard ciders; fruit wines; breakfast pastries; pies; desserts; flowers; and pain-relieving CBD salves and tinctures.
Sewing machine lessons will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. by Hipstitch Academy with instructor Megan Avery.
Society to sponsor auction fundraiser
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will sponsor its second Big Silent Auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson. Friday’s event will include a reception to mark the opening of the auction.
New, gently used and vintage items to be auctioned include housewares, home décor, jewelry and collectibles. There will also be a buy-it-now option.
Talk set on county’s slavery involvement
DELHI — Author and historian Diane Galusha will examine what the institution of slavery looked like in Delaware County as farms, towns and industry developed following the Revolutionary Way when she presents “Enslaved: People as Property in Delaware County: 1790-1830” at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi.
According to a media release, Galusha will identify specific slaveholders, both wealthy professionals and ordinary homesteaders, who operated small farms and mills — many of who reportedly brought their servants with them from the Hudson Valley and New England.
Personal documents, official records, memoirs, church records and newspaper accounts are among the sources that Galusha will cite in her talk.
Galusha is the author of several books on local and regional history and is president of the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown.
The public is welcome to attend. Admission is free. Call 607-746-3849 for more information.
Doughnut sale to be held by area group
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will sell Mother Slater’s old-fashioned doughnuts for $8 per dozen from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Doughnuts may be pre-ordered by calling Ann at 607-638-9298.
Area county joins Lead Walk effort
NORWICH — Representatives from Chenango County Department of Health will visit the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Earlville, Greene, Guilford, New Berlin, Norwich, Plymouth, Sherburne, South New Berlin and the city of Norwich in an effort to educate residents about lead and lead poisoning for the remainder of May and all of June.
According to a media release, the program Lead Walk 2022 carries the theme “No Lead Level is Safe.”
Lead testing and lead poisoning information will be hung on or near the front doors of homes. Information on rabies prevention will also be distributed.
Call 607-337-1660 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.