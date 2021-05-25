Rec Center to host fundraising picnic to mark 7th anniversary
ARKVILLE — Catskill Recreation Center in Arkville will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a fundraising picnic-style dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on the CRC grounds.
According to a media release, the socially-distanced event will include music by Blues Maneuver, a chicken or vegetarian meal from Peekamoose and pint of beer from West Kill Brewing.
Tickets, at $60 per person, will be available until Thursday, May 27.
If it rains, the picnic will be held at the pavilion in Margaretville.
Proceeds will support the continued operation of CRC.
Call 845-586-6250 or visit www.catskillrecreationcenter.org/picnic-cele bration for more information and to purchase tickets.
Creative writers booked for program
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast Word Thursdays live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, featuring works by Marcela Sulak and Jeannine Ouellette.
According to a media release, Sulak’s lyric memoir and third poetry collection are forthcoming. In addition to poetry, she writes creative non-fiction and is a literary translator. Ouellette teaches writing through the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and Elephant Rock, an independent creative writing program she founded in 2012. She is working on her first novel.
To attend the event visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82547505938 or Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Farmers’ Market sets opening date
MORRIS — The Farmers’ Market in Morris will open Thursday, May 27, in the pavilion behind the firehouse on Main Street in Morris. Hours will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 28.
Vendors will provide seasonal produce, baked goods, wool products, lamb sausage, quail and chicken eggs, rabbit meat, beef, crafts and plants.
Post taking orders for June dinner
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus will sponsor a dine-in, takeout or local delivery barbecued chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The $12 dinner will include macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and watermelon. Half chickens will also be sold for $6 each.
Advance orders, required by Monday, May 31, may be placed by calling 607-638-9298.
Ceremony for veterans to be held in Sidney
SIDNEY — A 2020-21 dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park at 118 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release from the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park Association, attendees should wear face masks, bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. Social distancing will be enforced.
The 45-minute ceremony will honor all veterans and the names of those added to the Victory Walls since the 2019 dedication will be read.
Any handicapped attendees will be dropped off inside the west entrance of the park.
Parking and restrooms will be available at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St.
Dedication ceremony planned at Grange
PIERSTOWN — Members of Pierstown Grange who served in World War I and World War II will be honored with memorial plaques at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
According to a media release, the plaques, a new flagpole and flag have all been installed outside the Grange Hall and will be dedicated by members of Cooperstown VFW.
Remembered for serving in World War I will be Henry Reed, Charles McGraw, James Bernard Kiley, Byron L. Kniskern, Raymond B. More, Silas Marsh, Firman McDonald, Mortimer Stimers, Ford D. Wedderspoon and Rufus W. Whipple. Members who served in World War II include Arnold Vibbard, Theodore P. Feury, George Bresee, Gerald Rogers, Ford D. Wedderspoon, Wilfred Kelly, William Weir, John Rathbun and Beatrice Rathbun. Relatives of the honorees are especially invited to attend.
The plaques, flagpole and installation work were donated by members Gail Lewis, Richard Pokorny and Steve Purcell. The flag was donated by Gary Lewis who served in the United States Coast Guard.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, near Cooperstown. It will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Market to return to Lafayette Park
OXFORD — The Oxford Farmers’ Market will open for the summer season from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 29, in Lafayette Park.
Among the products to be available will be plants; produce; dairy products; regional cheeses; locally raised and processed beef, pork, lamb, goat and chicken; artisanal breads and baked goods; hard cider; locally grown and milled grains and flowers; syrup and honey harvested in Chenango County; hand-made soaps; lotions; lip balms and tinctures and hand-crafted items.
Local musicians will perform from 10 a.m. until noon starting with George Anderson on opening day.
Visit www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.