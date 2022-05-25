Guest to address planning board
MIDDLEFIELD — The Town of Middlefield Planning Board will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Road 52.
According to a media release, guest consultant Bruce Boncke will address the board regarding a process to update the town master plan and zoning laws.
Presentation set on history of trapping
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Longtime area trapper Don Nickerson will present a program on the history of trapping in the area.
District wants input on search for supt.
SOUTH KORTRIGHT — The South Kortright Central School District Board of Education will host a community meeting to kick off the search for a superintendent of schools at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, at the school.
According to a media release, the meeting will include an overview of the search process and introduce a ThoughtExchange survey that will allow community members to share their ideas about the search. Computers will be available to complete the survey at the May 31 meeting and from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Any community members unable to attend may use the link to the ThoughtExchange survey to be posted on May 31, on the school’s website, www.skcs.org. The survey will remain open through Monday, June 6.
Free rabies clinic to be in Hancock
HANCOCK — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held rom 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Hancock Town Hall at 661 W. Main St. in Hancock.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecoun typublichealth.com for more information.
Spring cleaning set at area site
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust in looking for volunteers to help complete the annual spring garden cleaning scheduled rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Brookwood Point at 6000 State Highway 80, outside of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, no gardening experience is necessary and there will be tasks for everyone to complete from child to adult. OLT will provide tools, guidance and refreshments.
Interested volunteers may call Anne at 607-547-2366, ext. 103, or email her at Anne@otegolandtrust.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.