Online food source features local items
COOPERSTOWN — The SourceWhatsGood online farmers market is up and running, according to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
Local meat products, eggs, mushrooms, early greens, garden plants, herbs, spices, rubs, teas, jams, pancake mix, baked goods, honey, a selection of artisanal fermented cabbage and items suitable for gift giving are among the items now available. The selection of products is expected to grow as the growing season progresses and more farms go online.
Customers interested in shopping from local farms and food producers may order products online at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/. On the designated delivery day, customers may pick up their orders at one of six drop sites in Schoharie and Otsego counties. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ybazv3ym for more informtion about the sites.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 231 or email otsego@cornell.edu for more information about SourceWhatsGood.
Profs to share creative writings
SUNY Delhi English professors Kathryn DeZur, Shelly Jones and Erin Wagner will share their creative writings in a Zoom room at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
According to a media release, a selection of fiction and poetry in the literary and speculative genres will be read and discussed.
The Zoom link is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybt98xhm.
The program is sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
Words Thursdays to feature writers
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will feature the works of two Syracuse poets, Rainie Oet and Ariel Chu, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
The program will begin with an open mic. Prerecorded poems will be shared.
According to a media release, Oet is a non-binary writer, game designer, former editor of Salt Hill Journal and the author of three books of poetry.
Chu is editor of Salt Hill Journal, a 2019 P.D. Soros Fellow for New Americans and a Master of Fine Arts candidate in fiction at Syracuse University. She is a Push Cart Prize and Best of the Net Award nominee and has been both an award finalist and winner for her writings.
The program has a suggested donation of $3. Admission is free for students.
Donations to Bright Hill may be made by paypal or credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check made out to Bright Hill Press Inc., and mailed to 94 Church St., Treadwell, NY 13846. Credit card payments by personal appointment made be made by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp and scroll to the first post to participate. It is recommended that those who wish to attend be online by 6:58 p.m.
Contact Bright Hill at 917-532-8652 or info@ brighthillpress.org for more information.
Farmers market to open for season
MORRIS — The Morris Farmers’ Market will open for the season on Thursday, May 28.
According to a media release, the market will return to the pavilion on Main Street behind the firehouse. It will be open from 3 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 15.
As further stated in the media release, vendors will take extra precautions regarding health safety and will take and fill orders if customers wish to remain in their cars.
Maple syrup, wool products, baked goods and early produce will be among the items for sale.
Interested vendors may call 607-263-5203 for more information. Vendors are not charged a fee to sell at the market.
Exhibit entries due by Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The entry deadline for the 85th annual National Online Juried Art Exhibit sponsored by the Cooperstown Art Association is Saturday, May 30.
The show prospectus is available at https://tinyurl.com/ydy4vrz2. The entry form is posted at https://tinyurl.com/y85mzowj.
According to a media release, jurying results will be emailed by June 15. A total of $3,000 in prize money will be awarded.
All works must be available for purchase and will be sold on CAA’s website at www.cooperstownart.com.
The annual Regional Juried Show has been re-scheduled for the fall. Details and an updated prospectus are available at www.cooperstownart.com.
