Two creative writers booked for program
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast Word Thursdays live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, featuring works by Marcela Sulak and Jeannine Ouellette.
According to a media release, Sulak’s lyric memoir and third poetry collection are forthcoming. In addition to poetry, she writes creative non-fiction and is a literary translator. Ouellette teaches writing through the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and Elephant Rock, an independent creative writing program she founded in 2012. She is working on her first novel.
To attend the event visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82547505938 or Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Farmers’ Market sets opening date
MORRIS — The Farmers’ Market in Morris will open Thursday, May 27, in the pavilion behind the firehouse on Main Street in Morris. Hours will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 28.
Vendors will provide seasonal produce, baked goods, wool products, lamb sausage, quail and chicken eggs, rabbit meat, beef, crafts and plants.
Society set to hear from company CEO
MARYLAND — A Zoom presentation will be made at the Town Maryland Historical Society’s next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, by Form Tech Solutions CEO Peter Oberacker of Schenvus.
According to a media release, Form Tech Solutions is a food industry research and development firm focused on incorporating new and innovative ingredients and blends from around the world for use by companies in the food industry.
Email Bob Parmerter at beech18@stny.rr.com for a link to the meeting.
Society members will also sell doughnuts from 9 a.m. until noon Sunday, May 30, at the AMVETS building on Main Street in Schenevus for $8 per dozen. Orders may be placed by calling Ann at 607-638-9298.
Outdoor market set to open in Hobart
HOBART — The Hobart Farmers’ Market at 101 Maple Ave. in Hobart will open for the season Friday, May 28, and follow a 4 to 7 p.m. Friday schedule through September.
Music, movies and events are now a part of the market. Opening day will feature a plant exchange and the movie, “Stand by Me.”
For more information, visit www.hobartfarmersmarket.com.
Ceremony to be held to honor veterans
SIDNEY — A 2020-21 dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park at 118 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release from the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park Association, attendees should wear face masks, bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. Social distancing will be enforced.
The 45-minute ceremony will honor all veterans and the names of those added to the Victory Walls since the 2019 dedication will be read.
Any handicapped attendees will be dropped off inside the west entrance of the park.
Parking and restrooms will be available at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St.
Grange to dedicate memorial plaques
PIERSTOWN — Members of Pierstown Grange who served in World War I and World War II will be honored with memorial plaques at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
According to a media release, the plaques, a new flagpole and flag have all been installed outside the Grange Hall and will be dedicated by members of Cooperstown VFW.
Remembered for serving in World War I will be Henry Reed, Charles McGraw, James Bernard Kiley, Byron L. Kniskern, Raymond B. More, Silas Marsh, Firman McDonald, Mortimer Stimers, Ford D. Wedderspoon and Rufus W. Whipple. Members who served in World War II include Arnold Vibbard, Theodore P. Feury, George Bresee, Gerald Rogers, Ford D. Wedderspoon, Wilfred Kelly, William Weir, John Rathbun and Beatrice Rathbun. Relatives of the honorees are especially invited to attend.
The plaques, flagpole and installation work were donated by members Gail Lewis, Richard Pokorny and Steve Purcell. The flag was donated by Gary Lewis who served in the United States Coast Guard.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, near Cooperstown. It will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Market to return to Lafayette Park
OXFORD — The Oxford Farmers’ Market will open for the summer season from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 29, in Lafayette Park.
Among the products to be available will be plants; produce; dairy products; regional cheeses; locally raised and processed beef, pork, lamb, goat and chicken; artisanal breads and baked goods; hard cider; locally grown and milled grains and flowers; syrup and honey harvested in Chenango County; hand-made soaps; lotions; lip balms and tinctures and hand-crafted items.
Local musicians will perform from 10 a.m. until noon starting with George Anderson on opening day.
Visit the website www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Spring plant sale set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The annual Master Gardeners of Otsego County plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions on tomato varieties and other plant selections.
All visitors are asked to use masks and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Customers should bring their own boxes to carry their purchases home.
Visit Otsego Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale 2021 or contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at 607-547-2536 ext. 228, otsego@cornell.edu or email Don Smyers at drs269@cornell.edu for more information.
Proceeds will support outreach to local residents by volunteer Master Gardeners, including the telephone help-line, educational programs, the GROW program for community-based projects utilizing the skills of master gardeners and the redevelopment of educational gardens and improved infrastructure at the Lake Street Cooperative Extension headquarters.
Museum to sponsor annual plant sale
COOPERSTOWN — More than 500 plants will be available at the Heritage Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30, outside the main entrance of the The Farmers’ Museum on state Route 80 near Cooperstown.
Seedlings, plants and cuttings will be available, including heirloom varieties grown with organic soil and fertilizer and botanical specimens.
Proceeds will benefit the museum’s gardens.
Individuals will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Post taking orders for June dinner
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus will sponsor a dine-in, takeout or local delivery barbecued chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The $12 dinner will include macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and watermelon. Half chickens will also be sold for $6 each.
Orders, required by Monday, May 31, may be placed by calling 607-638-9298.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.