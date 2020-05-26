Area News: May 27, 2020

(w/mug)
Franklin musician set to perform
WALTON — The last Virtual House Party of Music on the Delaware’s 2019-20 season will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. It will feature a musician familiar to MOD Coffeehouse at the Theatre audiences, singer-songwriter John O’Connor.
According to a media release, now residing in Franklin, O'Connor began singing folk music at a young age. Originally inspired by Woody Guthrie, it led him to a career as a folk singer and educator, performing in concerts, coffeehouses, schools and colleges, labor union education programs and political action events. His original songs have gained wide popularity both with audiences and singers from around the world.
O'Connor recorded three albums with Flying Fish Records and an additional CD on the Chroma label. He also recorded a CD produced in conjunction with Collector Records called “We Aint Gonna Give It Back,” considered one of the best collections of original songs on the American labor movement.
His half hour mini-concert will feature original songs and ballads of life, work and travel.
The Zoom room is accessible at https://tinyurl.com/y7n7sxjc. The identification number is 763 307 078 and the password is 514379.
