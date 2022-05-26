PTSD documentary to be screened twice
Oneonta filmmaker and military veteran Korey Rowe will host two free screenings and follow up discussions of his documentary “Mile Marker: 7000 Miles on the Road to Recovery” about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the journey war veterans take toward healing once they have completed their tours of service.
The first screening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
The second will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, in the upstairs ballroom of the Village Office Building and Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the documentary features a two-tour veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq and his former brothers in arms. It also investigates techniques and methods for treating PTSD and looks into the lives of veterans in America today.
Music on the Stoop to begin Saturday
BAINBRIDGE — Music on the Stoop will begin its 2022 season Saturday, May 28, when Blue Tonic performs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 17 W. Main S. in Bainbridge.
Call 607-237-9299 for more information.
Open Air Market to open for season
BAINBRIDGE — The Open Air Market will open for the season in Village Green Park at the corner of East and South Main streets on Saturday, May 28. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through mid-October.
