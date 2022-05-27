Building projectto be discussed
WORCESTER — The Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the firehouse to discuss building project bonds.
Library set to return to full operation
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library will return to full operating hours starting Wednesday, June 1.
It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. This includes the library, Irma Mae Griffin History Room and the Roxbury Library Association Thrift Shoppe
Raffle tickets for two RLA quilts on display are available at the circulation desk.
Notary Public service will be from 8:30 a.m. until noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The library does not require masks but recommends them for at-risk individuals and will provide curbside pick-up service upon request.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
