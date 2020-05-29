Trout Unlimited group sets meeting
The New York State Council of Trout Unlimited will host its annual meeting in a Zoom room from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. There is no charge to attend.
Featured speakers will include Trout Unlimited President Chris Wood, New York State Fisheries Chief Steve Hurst and Friends of the Upper Delaware River Executive Director Jeff Skelding.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y99ys5nl.
Those who complete the registration process will receive a confirmation email with information on how to access the meeting.
Email info@fudr.org for more information.
Milford trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Village Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, according to a media release from Mayor Brian Pokorny.
The meeting may be accessed using Zoom or by dialing in. The link to Zoom is https://tinyurl.com/yahf9ay2. If dialing in, the telephone number is 1-646-558-8656 and the pass code is 87298642652#.
