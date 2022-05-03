Series of movies set to start ‘May the 4th’
WORCESTER — Wieting Theatre will host a three-day “May the 4th” movie series in partnership with Worcester-Schenevus Library.
“Star Wars: A New Hope” will be shown Wednesday, May 4; “The Empire Strikes Back: will follow on Thursday, May 5; and “Return of the Jedi” will conclude the series Friday, May 6.
The shows will begin at 7 p.m. The theater is at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.
May dinner menuto feature pork
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will feature pulled pork sandwiches at its next dine-in or takeout Community Dinner to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
A potato casserole, vegetable and desserts will complete the meal for which free-will offerings will be accepted.
Dinners support the church’s on-going interior renovation project.
Contradance set for Friday at Cornfield
FLY CREEK — Contradancing will return after a two-year hiatus on Friday, May 6, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be by Erik House, Kathy Shimberg and John Potocnik. Peter Blue will be the caller.
According to a media release from the Otsego Dance Society, House, of Springfield Center, is the leader of this month’s band and a lifelong fiddler. Shimberg plays piano and several other instruments in a variety of styles and has played with House at dances for more than 30 years. Potocnik’s fiddle playing is rooted in traditional sounds.
Blue is well-known throughout New York, New England and beyond as a musician, caller, and organizer of the Pine Lake dances at Hartwick College.
Contradancing is described as a lively in style and is done to live music for singles, couples and families of all ages No experience is needed. Callers also act as teachers for all dances.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m. with a short break halfway through. No refreshments will be available. The suggested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger with a maximum of $20 per family.
Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607 965-8232, 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Movie Nights to be presented at Bushel
DELHI — Bushel will present Mid-Century Movie Nights, a six-part Friday night series from May 6 to June 10, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
The series will kick off with a screening of “Rome, Open City” a 1945 film directed by Roberto Rossellini featuring Anna Magnani, Aldo Fabrizi and Francesco Grandjacquet. The film is described as a drama about the Nazi occupation of Rome and those who struggled against it.
Films will be free to screen with a suggested donation of $5. Seating will be limited to 30 guests. Masks are optional.
According to a media release, co-curated by Hobart poet Cheryl Clarke and Bushel collective member Mina Takahashi, the series offers present-day viewers the opportunity to ponder the weight of the post-World War II era on its generation.
Other films in the series will be “Tokyo Story,” May 13; “Salt of the Earth,” May 20; “La Pointe Courte,” May 27; “Pather Panchali,” June 3; and “Shadows,” June 10.
The films are described in a pamphlet available at Bushel and online at www.bushelcollective.org.
Church to sponsor May rummage sale
LAWYERSVILLE — The Reformed Church on Phillip Schuyler Road at Route 145 in Lawyersville will sponsor its annual spring rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Center to offer two programs Saturday
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center will offer two educational programs on Saturday, May 7.
A wildflower hike will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Cush Hill. Retired state DEC Environmental Educator Marsha Guzewich will identify wild flowers found along the route.
Hikers are requested meet in the main parking lot of Rogers Center by 10 a.m. and be prepared to drive or carpool to the hike site on Cush Hill. The hike will take place rain or shine.
Email info@friendsofrogers.org to register.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rogers Center will participate in the New York State Parks & Historic Sites I Love My Park Day. Volunteers will be recruited to help out with site enhancement projects.
Free, ready to plant tree saplings will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rogers Center is a 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
Visit www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day, email info@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4633 for more information and to register.
Chicken barbecue set in Unadilla
UNADILLA — A Mother’s Day chicken barbecue will be held from 10 a.m. until sold out Sunday, May 8, in the former Bishop lot across from Red Apple at 248 Main St. in Unadilla.
Barbecued chicken halves by Wilson’s of Walton will be available along with side salads. Homemade pies will also be sold by Butternut Valley Grange of Gilbertsville.
Museums to honor mothers on Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum will recognize Mother’s Day by offering free admission to all mothers, grandmothers, and mothers-to-be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Fenimore Café will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as will Fenimore Gift Shop and The Farmers’ Museum Store
Visit FenimoreArt.org and FarmersMuseum.org for more information including “Made on the farm” free Mother’s Day giveaways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.