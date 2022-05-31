Decision made to reschedule event
SPRINGFIELD — Because of concerns related to the weather forecast for Saturday, May 28, Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park officials made the decision to reschedule the Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park Block Party planned for that day to Saturday, June 11. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8da7vw for more information.
Ribbon to be cut at dairy facility
SUNY COBLESKILL — SUNY Cobleskill will celebrate the opening of its $1.4 million Dairy Processing Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.
According to a media release the center is fully operational and provides experiential dairy processing education opportunities to students and business development services considered essential to the region’s dairy producers and processors.
In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony, the celebration will include tours and refreshments, including in-house dairy products.
Society to host June Friday night dance
FLY CREEK — Otsego Dance Society will host its monthly contradance on Friday, June 3, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be provided by the band Tom Wadsworth and Tom White. Peter Stix will call.
According to a media release, guitarist Wadsworth has been playing dances since his 20s, appearing throughout the Hudson River Valley, Capitol, Catskill and Adirondack regions. He is the lead member of several bands including his own Skeleton Band and also plays mandolin, tin whistle, and uilleann pipes.
Wadsworth will be joined by White on fiddle. White also plays with several local bands and appears frequently at the society’s dances. In addition to fiddle, he also plays mandolin, concertina, and whistle.
Stix is a well-known caller and teacher of New England contradances. He has been the featured caller at events all over the country and oversees the Albany Contradance series as well as leading dances in and around the Capital District. As editor and publisher of several collections of contradances, Stix offers a wide range of dances.
Contradancing is desribed as suitable for all ages, with or without a partner. No experience is needed as the caller teaches each dance. Newcomers are welcome to arrive at 7:15 p.m, when a short introduction will be provided to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m. with a short break at the half-way mark. No water or refreshments will be available.
The suggested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for students and teenagers. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. The maximum suggested donation is $20 per family. Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164, visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find the Otsego Dance Society on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.