Reception to mark opening of exhibit
NORWICH — Inspired by his visits to Italy, Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich will host a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, to mark the opening of “Italian Adventures...And Beyond,” an exhibit of paintings of Italian scenery and religious subjects by local artist Carl Houghton. The exhibit will remain through May 27.
According to a media release, piano music will be provided by the Franco Sisters.
Houghton’s paintings may be seen in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Libraries to host puppet shows
STAMFORD — Four Delaware County libraries will welcome Puppetsburg, the New York City puppet show company, for free interactive library shows Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
According to a media release, the company’s “Treasure Map” show described as perfect for babies and toddlers, will feature music, instruments, dress-up play, dancing, bubble time and one-on-one interactions with Puppetsburg’s handmade puppets.
The audience will help Petey the Pirate follow a secret map where he encounters castles and land and sea creatures.
Friday’s show will be presented at 3 p.m. at Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi.
Saturday shows will be at 10:30 a.m. at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton; 1 p.m. at Franklin Free Library at 334 Main St. in Franklin and 4 p.m. at Stamford Village Library at 117 Main St. in Stamford.
As further stated in the release, the programs were made possible with grant funds from Restart New York, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the governor and state legislature administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group.
Cinco de Mayo to be marked with Fiesta
OXFORD — The American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post 376 will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with its take on a Mexican Fiesta from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
The event will include Mexican appetizers, a taco toppings bar and dinner featuring Mexican entrees and desserts prepared by auxiliary members. Mexican folk music and colorful themed decorations will add to the festivities.
The cost will be $10 for adults, $7 for children 6 to 12, and $2 for children 5 and younger. Takeout orders will be $10.50.
A special drink menu will also be available to those 21 and older for a separate charge.
Proceeds will benefit the educational and charitable missions of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Fort Hill Post is at 17 S. Washington Ave. in Oxford.
Readings by author set at area museum
FRANKLIN — Author Tom Morgan will read passages from his books from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum at 572 Main St. in Franklin.
The books Morgan will read from include “Trial in Cooperstown” and “Ales, Tales, and Ghosts at the Old Empire Hotel.”
Pancakes for moms to be served Sunday
GARRATTSVILLE — A Mother’s Day pancake breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Garrattsville Firehouse on state Highway 51.
Solar reps to be at Worcester meeting
WORCESTER — At a meeting set by the Town of Worcester Planning Board for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Borrego Solar representatives will respond to any questions relating to a proposed solar farm on 118 Up County Road in Worcester.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane. .in Worcester.
Grange set to meet with FFA members
NEW BERLIN — The Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Unadilla Valley Central School at 4238 State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
According to a media release the meeting is open to the public and will start with a tour of the school’s STEM wing. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Members of several area Future Farmers of America chapters will share highlights of their programs during the Lecturer’s program.
The 2002 baking contest, featuring no-bake, gluten-free cookies, will also be conducted at the meeting. Entries should be at the school by 6 p.m. Contact Anna Ritchey, Laura Palada or Maryanne Campbell for more information.
In other Grange news it was announced that Butternut Valley will host a complimentary dinner with the Share the Bounty program at Sacred Heart Church in Sidney on Thursday, May 26, as a community service project. The Grange will also provide homemade pies at chicken barbecues in Unadilla Saturday, May 8, and May 12 in Sidney.
A Defensive Driving course will be offered May 31 and June 1, for $25 per driver. Those interested in registering are advised to contact Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 as soon as possible.
Donna Dvoracek was welcomed as a new member at the April meeting.
