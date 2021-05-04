Mother’s Day tour set in Stamford
STAMFORD — The Victorian homes and landscaped grounds of Churchill Park in Stamford will be highlighted during a walking tour of the historic district at 2 p.m. Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9.
According to a media release, the tour will be led by historian Richard Sears Walling, who has conducted similar tours in New Jersey.
Walling is also a historic preservationist, whose extended family settled in the Oneonta area just after the American Revolution.
The tour will focus on the central portion of the historic district, along West Main Street and include a side trip to the Old Stamford Cemetery. Other sites will be highlighted on a tour map of the district.
The tour is free, wheelchair and stroller-friendly and will be held rain or shine. Those attending may meet at the site of Rexmere Hotel in the large lot next to 157 W. Main St.
An exhibit on the historic hotels and cottages will follow the tour at Harpersfield Historical Society Museum from 4 to 5 p.m. The museum is at 795 Colonel Harper Drive, next to the post office.
A booklet describing the historic district will be available for purchase.
Call 607-242-6998 or email richwalling@hotmail.com for more information.
Merger Mondays forum set for May 10
WORCESTER — The public is invited to attend an in-person “Merger Mondays” public forum at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Worcester Central School.
The forum is part of a monthly series of public conversations to discuss the proposed merger between Schenevus and Worcester Central school districts.
The forum will be an opportunity to revisit findings thus far and to listen to public input about various aspects of the proposed merger prior to the boards’ vote on June 15.
Because of restrictions on in-person events, attendance will be limited to 70 people. Thirty-five seats will be held for residents of each community on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP for the forum, contact the board clerks of each district:
• Worcester Central School District: Wendy Elliott, wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, 607-397-8785.
• Schenevus Central School District: District Clerk Nicole Couse, ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, 607-638-5530.
The event will also be livestreamed. Links will be provided prior to the event on the Merger Study website at https://sites.google.com/worcestercs.org/schenevusworcester/home.
Habitat seeking partner families
Habitat for Humanity Otsego County is seeking applicants for potential partner families. Application will be accepted until June 1. Otsego County residents who have an interest in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to apply.
The applications and additional information can be obtained on the Habitat for Humanity Otsego County website, habitatotsego.org, by emailing habitatotsego@gmail.com, calling the office at 607-432-7874, or via a written request to HFHOC, 403B Chestnut St., Oneonta NY 13820.
Application criteria include a need for housing, willingness to partner, and income/credit guidelines.
Families who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in completing the steps in purchasing a home, including the application for a low-interest mortgage. Local volunteers provide the majority of labor, so the homes are sold to partner families at lower costs than average. It takes about two years from the time an applicant is accepted to the home’s completion. This allows time for partner families to prepare for homeownership and to complete required homeownership education, as well as time for a house to be built. HFHOC’s Homeowner Support Committee act as mentors throughout the entire process.
