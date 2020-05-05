Area land bank sets annual meeting
The annual board meeting of the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank will be held in a zoom room from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
Anyone wishing to participate will need to email info@gmvlb.org for more information.
A copy of the agenda will be available Thursday at www.gmvlb.org.
GMVLB assists municipalities with demolition and restoration projects. Headquartered in Little Falls, two members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives as well as an individual from Schoharie County serve on its board along with residents from the counties of Herkimer, Montgomery and Oneida.
