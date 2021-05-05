Chicken to be sold Sunday in Laurens
LAURENS — The Laurens American Legion will have a chicken barbecue starting at noon Saturday, May 8, until sold out. A full dinner will be $10 and a chicken half, $6. Dinners will include a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and watermelon. Limited eat-in seats will be available, and take out will also be available.Seniors may apply for college award
COOPERSTOWN — Graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply for Cooperstown Art Association's annual art scholarship earmarked for students planning to study art at the college level.
According to a media release, CAA will provide up to $1,400 in awards this year and will use proceeds from its annual Adorn-a-Door fundraiser and donations from CAA members and patrons to help fund them.
Eligible schools are Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Worcester. Homeschooled students living within those school districts are also eligible to apply.
Applications are to be submitted online. The application form is available at www.cooperstownart.com/art-scholarship.html.
Students will be asked to provide a portfolio of five pieces that best represent their work and artistic abilities. Images may be uploaded directly in the form. Applicants will also upload a document that includes the titles and mediums for each piece entered. Entries must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Portfolios will be juried by a local artist/art professional to be determined by CAA.
Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@cooperstownart.com for more information.
Grant to help fund building assessment
NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society was awarded a $4,000 Technical Assistance Grant from the Preservation League of New York State to help fund an assessment of Ward School No. 2 which will celebrate its 125th anniversary later this year.
According to a media release, the grant supports a Limited Building Condition Assessment already underway by The Chazen Companies.
The results are expected to provide a better understanding of the long-term preservation needs of the historic site in hopes that it remains the home of the organization for future generations. The assessment will also help determine the feasibility of future building improvements.
Built in 1896, Norwich students were educated at Ward School No. 2 at the corner of Silver and Rexford streets until 1957. CCHS purchased the building for $1 in 1958 and the next four years was spent transforming the former school into a public museum.
Increase noted in meals to seniors
The Senior Dining Program in Delaware County served nearly 92,000 meals in 2020, a 9.1% increase when compared with 2019 statistics.
According to a media release, more meals were served last year than in the 47-year history of the program.
The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the state-wide pause, resulted in changes in the way services were provided including new procedures, protocols and precautions all related to health and safety.
The county's six congregate meal sites were and remain closed but there has been no interruption in home delivered meals.
The Senior Dining Program, directed by Rick Angerer, is operated by Delaware Opportunities under contract with the Delaware County Office for the Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.