Care providers to be celebrated
HAMDEN — The facilitators of the Child Care Resource and Referral program offered by Delaware Opportunities ask that everyone join them in celebrating, recognizing and thanking child care providers for their commitment to children and families on National Provider Appreciation Day which is Thursday, May 8.
According to a media release from Executive Director Shelly Bartow, “Child care providers open their doors and their hearts to families, giving everything they have to support children’s mental, physical and educational growth. They do this with passion, compassion and humility.”
As further stated in the release, this year, more than ever, because of the COVID19 pandemic, it has become apparent just how important child care providers are. They have allowed the local essential workforce to continue to be available.
Call 607-746-1620 or email daycare@delop.org for more information.
Help for renters available in county
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego County Board of Representatives has authorized a $200,000 COVID-19 Emergency Rental Relief Program to assist eligible resident-renters facing financial hardship as a result of layoff, reduced employment, or non-retention by their seasonal employer.
According to a media release, the program will provide rental payments for three consecutive months directly to landlords on behalf of eligible households. The program will be implemented by Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc., in collaboration with the Otsego County Planning Department. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.
Criteria for eligibility will include annual household incomes as of the application date. Annual household incomes may not exceed 80% of the county median. Examples would be $43,600 for a household of two or $49,050 for a household of three.
Applicants must provide documentation of job loss arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. This could include a layoff notice, notice of reduced hours or physician’s letter. The layoff or job loss must have occurred on or subsequent to March 13. Applicant-renters must also have a written lease agreement with the property owner which states the monthly rental amount — utility payments are not covered. Tenants and landlords must sign written agreements attesting to the terms and conditions of the assistance.
Full eligibility information is available along with application forms from ORHA at P.O. Box 189, Milford NY 13807, 607-286-724), or www.otsegoruralhousing.org.
Scholarship details issued by college
SUNY DELHI — Scholarship opportunities are available to incoming SUNY Delhi students from Delaware and surrounding counties.
According to a media release, more than $100,000 has been designated for scholarships. Contributors include alumni, faculty, staff and donors to the college.
Locally enrolled SUNY Delhi students are also eligible for additional scholarship opportunities based on multiple factors such as financial need, academic achievement, community involvement and academic major.
Accepted students may apply by completing the general SUNY Delhi scholarship application.
Contact Adam Lang at scholarships@delhi.edu or 607-746-4530 for more information.
