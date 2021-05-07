Time capsule opening postponed
DELHI — Because of wet and chilly forecast, the Delaware Academy Time Capsule Event originally scheduled for Saturday, May 8, has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, on the Courthouse Square in Delhi. The event will begin at 1 p.m. with the time capsule opening occurring at 2 p.m. The event will also be live-streamed from the Delaware Academy web page.
The event is part of the village of Delhi’s year-long bicentennial celebration.
For more information, contact Abby Losie at alosie@delhischools.org or at 607-222-3987.
Podcast to feature aesthetician
ONEONTA — From Heartache to Healing and Hope at 9 a.m. Monday, May 10, will feature Eileen Harcourt, beauty architect and aesthetician.
Harcourt earned her fashion degree in Boston, and her aesthetic license in cosmetology in New York City. Shortly afterward she went to Paris and studied with world renowned Jacques Courtin Clarins, the founder and chairman of the Clarins Groupe, a French company that produces luxury skin-care products and makeup made primarily from plant extracts, and with Decleor, according to a media release.
After her studies, she founded her own skin care salon in Soho in 1985. She developed the use of calming, uplifting oils while administering facials to the stars, and ultimately blended them into a “tranquility” candle for the home. After the success of her product line, she began selling her products wholesale.
In September 2000 she founded her shop, which included her original candles, soaps and personalized aesthetic services on Mott Street in New York City. She has been featured in Vogue, InStyle Magazine, Style.com, Allure, Marie Claire, W, and more. She subsequently developed “pop up” shops in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by podcast guests are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Cemetery group set annual meeting date
DAVENPORT — The annual meeting of the Davenport Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the home of Les and Ginny Sanford at 7639 Charlotte Creek Road in Davenport.
In keeping with Department of Health recommendations, attendees are requested to wear masks.
Deadline nears for project proposals
Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program.
According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations and municipalities.
Grants will fund projects that protect birds and their habitats against climate change on a local level.
Project proposals are due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 14. Recipients will be announced on May 28.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/kbuewbbw for more information and a project application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.