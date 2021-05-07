Library to host book sale at community center
HARTWICK — Kinney Memorial Library will hold its 24th annual book sale at the The Hartwick Community Center later this month.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, with books at $1 for hardcover books and paperbacks 25 cents apiece.
A bag sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 16.
Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available at the door.
For more information, call 607-293-6600.
Library board to hold virtual meeting Friday
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Four County Library System Board of Trustees will be held at noon May 14. As allowed by Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held via videoconference. For connection information, email sbachman@4cls.org.
Garden club to host annual plant sale
OTEGO — Otego Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 15, during Otego Days. The sale will be held at 17 Follet St. in Otego from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Included in this year’s sale will be variety of perennials including bee balm, yarrow, black-eyed Susan, hosta, day lilies, lupines, phlox, Jacob’s ladder, autumn joy sedum, pink fox gloves and purple cone flowers, as well as herbs and houseplants. To donate plants for the sale or for more information, call 607-988-7453 or 607-988-2613 and leave a message.
