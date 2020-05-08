Board petitions due by Monday
WALTON — Two at-large Walton Central School District Board of Education seats, both with three-year terms, will be filled Tuesday, June 9.
Board candidates must submit self-nominating petitions no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 11. The petition is available on the school website at https://tinyurl.com/ybu2bl3z.
Call the district clerk at 607-865-4116, ext. 6130, for more information.
Emergency funding to be distributed
HAMDEN — Qualifying agencies in Delaware County stand to receive funds from a $26,099 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allocation from the federal government.
According to a media release from Delaware Opportunities, the money must be used as supplemental funding for existing food and shelter services.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds are encouraged to contact Delaware Opportunities, at 35430 State Highway 10, Hamden, NY 13782, or 607-746-1665 for an application. Completed applications must be received by May 15.
A local board that includes members from the Council of Churches, United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Delaware Opportunities, Department of Social Services, Catholic Charities and the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, will determine how the funds will be distributed.
