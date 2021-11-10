Pomona Grange to hear reports
WORCESTER — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Worcester M&M building at 115 Main St., next to the Methodist Church in Worcester. Local Grange members are encouraged to attend.
Reports from Pomona officers, committees and Subordinate Granges will be given.
The recent New York State Grange session in Cortland will be also be discussed.
Book collection set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host its fall book collection from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 13.
Books in good condition, suitable for resale, may be left in the meeting room at the Village Hall at 22 Main St.
No magazines, travel books or encyclopedias should be included.
Department to host roast beef dinner
WEST LAURENS — The West Laurens Fire Department’s takeout harvest dinner will be held from 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday, Nov. 13. Dinners will include roast beef, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
The department is at 2766 State Route 23.
Church to sponsor 55th turkey dinner
SCHENEVUS — The 55th annual turkey dinner at Schenevus United Methodist Church will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The takeout only meal with all the trimmings will be by donation.
The church is at 66 Main St.
Call 1-607-638-5867 for more information.
Open Mic night set in Stamford
STAMFORD — The Community Music Network will present its Second Saturday Open Mic on Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Gallery at 128 Main St. in Stamford.
Pamela West-Finkle will host. Musicians, songwriters, singers and poets of all ages are welcome to participate.
Participants may register at 6:30 p.m. or by emailing communitymusicnet@gmail.com or calling 1-607-441-8448.
The music will start at 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome.
Light refreshments will be available. Masks are recommended.
The free event was funded in part with grants from the Robinson Broadhurst and O’Connor foundations.
Intentional living to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present is next program in the online Sunday Speaker Series from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, featuring author and SUNY Oneonta English professor Mark S. Ferrara.
According to a media release Ferrara will talk about his recent monograph “Experimenting with Intentional Living in New York State” that tells the story of centuries of American communitarianism and highlights a long legacy of homegrown socialism as community building.
He will take his audience inside several of the intentional communities in New York history that challenged capitalist economic arrangements to attain ideals of harmony, equality and social justice.
Ferrara is author of several books including “Palace of Ashes,” “New Seeds of Profit” and “American Community.”
The free program is open to the public and will be held on Zoom.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Local battle story to be told Sunday
STAMFORD — The story of the Nov. 14, 1781 Battle of Lake Utsayantha and that of the lake in earlier times will be told at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, from the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on state Route 10, across from Taylor Road.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Stamford Historical Society, the free event will be held rain or shine.
During the American Revolution, native trails crisscrossed the region, stretching from the Schoharie to the Susquehanna. Used by war parties and local militia, many raids by Joseph Brant and local Loyalists led to the rich farmland of the Schoharie Valley. In November 1781, one such raid resulted in the death of Isaac Vrooman and the theft of livestock, for use by hungry Loyalist refugees and native people in western New York. The raiding party was pursued by Captain Hager, Timothy Murphy and a company of New York Continentals. After a 20-mile pursuit and a wintry overnight encampment, the Patriots caught up with the war party who were waiting in ambush. Shots rang out, two of the pursuers were killed, Joachim Van Valkenburg and John Sackett, and at least two of the war party also died. The commander of the Continental troops faltered and the enemy party escaped, but had to leave the livestock behind in their haste. The fallen were buried nearby.
The action occurred at Lake Utsayantha, site of the tale of the legendary Indian Princess.
Contact Richard Sears Walling at richwalling@hotmail.com or at 1-607-242-6998 for more information.
Holiday bake sale to be sponsored
NORWICH — The Ave Maria/Rosary Society of St. Bartholomew Church at 73 E. Main St. in Norwich will sponsor a holiday bake sale from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 20, in the parish center.
Homemade cookies, cream puffs, cannoli and meatballs will be available.
Organizers recommend that patrons wear masks and practice social distancing.
Ordering in advance is also suggested. Orders may be placed with Nancy McLean at 1-607-337-0731 or Georgeanna Green at 1-607-334-7696.
