Volunteers needed for fall redd count
HANCOCK — Volunteers are needed to walk stream segments in search of brown and brook trout redds, according to a media release from Friends of the Upper Delaware River. Redds are described as spawning beds. Counts are used to develop sustainable fisheries policy.
The work is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 14-15.
Email Brett Lorenzen at brett.loerzen@gmail.com about volunteering.
Racial oppression to be talked about
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host a discussion of racial oppression in America as viewed in Colson Whitehead’s novel, “The Underground Railroad” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the Sunday Speaker series presentation will be led by Professor of English George Hovis and Assistant Professor of Africana and Latinx Studies E. Howard Ashford, who both teach at SUNY Oneonta.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Stamford to have virtual conferences
STAMFORD — Stamford Central School will have a virtual parent/teacher conference day Friday, Nov. 20, with appointments starting at 8 a.m.
Parents of elementary students have been assigned specific times to meet with teachers. Parents of junior and senior high school students are instructed to call the guidance office for an appointment to meet with teachers. The guidance office telephone number is 607-652-7661.
Reading challenge underway at library
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton has begun a November Reading Challenge. Patrons may enter their name and the title of every book they read on entry forms and deposit them in the challenge jar at the circulation desk.
Selections must be titles checked out of the library or through interlibrary loan.
The winner, to be chosen on Nov. 21, will win a homemade pumpkin pie.
