Church to sponsor 55th turkey dinner
SCHENEVUS — The 55th annual turkey dinner at Schenevus United Methodist Church will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The takeout only meal with all the trimmings will be by donation.
The church is at 66 Main St.
Call 1-607-638-5867 for more information.
Open Mic night set for Saturday
STAMFORD — The Community Music Network will present its Second Saturday Open Mic on Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Gallery at 128 Main St. in Stamford.
Pamela West-Finkle will host. Musicians, songwriters, singers and poets of all ages are welcome to participate.
Participants may register at 6:30 p.m. or by emailing communitymusicnet@gmail.com or calling 1-607-441-8448.
The music will start at 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome. Light refreshments will be available. Masks are recommended.
Intentional living to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The online Sunday Speaker Series sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with author and SUNY Oneonta English professor Mark S. Ferrara.
According to a media release Ferrara will talk about his recent monograph “Experimenting with Intentional Living in New York State” that tells the story of centuries of American communitarianism and highlights a long legacy of homegrown socialism as community building.
He will take his audience inside several of the intentional communities in New York history that challenged capitalist economic arrangements to attain ideals of harmony, equality and social justice.
Ferrara is author of several books including “Palace of Ashes,” “New Seeds of Profit” and “American Community.”
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Local battle story to be told Sunday
STAMFORD — The story of the Nov. 14, 1781 Battle of Lake Utsayantha and that of the lake in earlier times will be told at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, from the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on state Route 10, across from Taylor Road.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Stamford Historical Society, the free event will be held rain or shine.
In 1781, a raid resulted in the death of Isaac Vrooman and the theft of livestock, for use by hungry Loyalist refugees and native people in western New York.
The raiding party was pursued by Captain Jacob Hager, Timothy Murphy and a company of New York Continentals. After a 20-mile pursuit and a wintry overnight encampment, the Patriots caught up with the war party who were waiting in ambush. Shots rang out and two of the pursuers, Joachim Van Valkenburg and John Sackett, were among those killed.
The commander of the Continental troops faltered and the enemy party escaped, but had to leave the livestock behind in their haste. The fallen were buried nearby.
The action occurred at Lake Utsayantha, site of the tale of the legendary Indian Princess.
Call 1-607-242-6998 for more information.
