Holiday bake sale to be sponsored
NORWICH — The Ave Maria/Rosary Society of St. Bartholomew Church at 73 E. Main St. in Norwich will sponsor a holiday bake sale from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 20, in the parish center.
Homemade cookies, cream puffs, cannoli and meatballs will be available.
Organizers recommend that patrons wear masks and practice social distancing.
Ordering in advance is also suggested. Orders may be placed with Nancy McLean at 1-607-337-0731 or Georgeanna Green at 1-607-334-7696.
Oxford’s mitten tree awaiting donations
OXFORD — The Church Women United’s “Community Mitten Tree” is up in the banquet hall at Hoppie’s Restaurant waiting to be decorated with donations from community residents.
From now until Friday, Dec. 3, donations of knitted and crocheted mittens, hats, socks and slippers may be added to the tree. New toys and books may also be placed under the tree.
Church Women United members will harvest the items from the tree and use them to fill the annual Community Christmas Baskets. Any leftover items will be donated to the Oxford Primary School and Oxford Head Start.
Hoppie’s Restaurant is at 2 LaFayette Park in Oxford.
Entries sought for Parade of Trees
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society will sponsor its third virtual Parade of Trees from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6.
According to a media release, local charitable organizations are encouraged to decorate evergreen trees that highlight the culture, history and heritage of Chenango County.
Interest in the event has grown over the past two years while simultaneously supporting CCHS and other local organizations.
Virtual visitors may vote for their favorite tree by making a donation to that organization’s corresponding team page as part of an online fundraising campaign.
The organization’s page that accumulates the greatest total by the conclusion of the campaign will be deemed the winner.
The winning tree campaign’s earnings will be split evenly with CCHS. Donations from all other tree pages will go to support the mission of CCHS.
Any Chenango County charities interested in participating may visit www.chenangohistorical.org/events to register.
Call 607-334-9227 or email Operations@Chenango Historical.org for more information.
