Discussion to focus on Daniels’ book
CENTRAL BRIDGE — “Rediscovering the Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,” an educational series and book club discussion led by Schoharie County Historical Society, will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Central Bridge United Methodist Church at 196 Church St. in Central Bridge.
According to a media release, based on the first two chapters of the book “Discovering the Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,” written by the late Jack Daniels, Schoharie County Historical Society Genealogist Catherine Adams will look at the origins of Blacks in Schoharie County using the book as a genealogical record. Adams will piece together the earliest records of Blacks in Schoharie County. Documented family histories and oral accounts, such as the Vedder and Teabout families, will be included in her presentation.
The series will continue on Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, and March 24.
Call 518-295-7192 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2adpzd64 for more information, including background information on the series that began in October.
Email oldstonefortevents@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list for program reminders.
Library to present reading by author
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Free Library will present a Zoom reading by Caldecott winning author Uri Shulevitz at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
According to a media release, Shulevitz, author of more than 40 children’s books, will read from “Chance: Escape from the Holocaust.” The book details his family’s life during World War II, fleeing the Nazis and moving from place to place in Europe in order to survive.
The program is recommended for both adults and children.
The meeting identification number is 951 592 1509 and the pass code is Y7ZUWg.
Call 1-607-829-2941 or email fr.ill@4cls.org for more information.
Food distribution to be Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Food will be given to each family arriving at the church by 4 p.m. and will continue until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street to receive the food from masked and gloved church members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.