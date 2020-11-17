Food distribution to be held at church
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
According to a media release, last month 45 families were served.
Recipients are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street. Bagged food will be passed through car windows by masked and gloved church members. All are welcome.
Wreath fundraiser to be silent auction
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s annual Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival will be presented online as a silent auction this year.
According to a media release, the contactless delivery of live wreaths will take place Friday, Nov. 20. Participants will drop off their completed wreaths during the period from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
CAA will auction the wreaths at 32auctions.com, where bidders will be able to create a free account and cast their bids anonymously for any of the 75 available wreaths. It is suggested that bidders visit www.32auctions.com/adorn2020 and create an account before the fundraiser begins.
The auction will begin at noon Friday, Nov. 27 and end at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Payments may be made online or when wreaths are picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, in the ballroom gallery.
Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@cooperstownart.com for more information.
Holiday bazaar set at Treadwell church
TREADWELL — The United Methodist Church at 68 Church St. in Treadwell will have its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
According to a media release, there will be homemade crafts, tree trims, holiday baked goods, baby quilts and a white elephant table.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
