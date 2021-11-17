Word Thursdaysto feature writers
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will present its Word Thursdays Online program live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
According to a media release, Jen Karetnick of Miami, Florida, and Jennifer K. Sweeney of Redlands, California, will be the featured guests.
Both are award-winning published poets.
Karetnick is also a Deering Estate artist-in-residence and Sweeney teaches poetry workshops at the University of Redlands and is known for a decade-long practice of private instruction and manuscript critique.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
College to showcase one of its programs
SUNY COBLESKILL — SUNY Cobleskill will welcome interested students and their families to its information and technology cybersecurity program showcase from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, Nov. 19.
According to a media release, program showcases are designed for students exploring specific majors.
Friday’s event will include a campus tour, guided walk through experiential learning laboratories and an opportunity to hear from professors.
Registration and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/te3jk7br.
