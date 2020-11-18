Collection sites set for Shoebox gifts
Curbside drop off locations have been announced for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. The shoebox gift campaign began Monday, Nov. 16 and will end Monday, Nov. 23.
According to a media release, gifts may include toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
Area churches participating include Main Street Baptist at 333 Main St. in Oneonta; Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville; Circle Drive Alliance Church at 6 Circle Drive in Sidney; New Hope Community Church at 45 Stockton Ave. in Walton; and Stamford Baptist Church at 40 Lake St. in Stamford.
More information is available at operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box and samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Group issues plea for tree donations
OXFORD — The Church Women United’s Community Mitten Tree will remain in the banquet hall at Hoppie’s Restaurant until Dec. 2, for handmade or purchased knitted mittens, hats, socks and slippers to fill its boughs. New toys and books may also be placed under the tree.
According to a media release, donated items will be used to fill the group’s annual Community Christmas Baskets. Any extra knitted items will be donated to Oxford Primary School and Oxford Head Start.
Hoppie’s Restaurant is at 2 LaFayette Park in Oxford.
Contact Cathy Rood at 607- 843-8785, or visit www.commoncents.chenango.org for more information.
Wreath fundraiser to be silent auction
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s annual Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival will be presented online as a silent auction this year.
According to a media release, the contactless delivery of live wreaths will take place Friday, Nov. 20. Participants will drop off completed wreaths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
CAA will auction the wreaths at 32auctions.com, where bidders may create a free account and cast their bids anonymously for any of the 75 available wreaths. It is suggested that bidders visit www.32auctions.com/adorn2020 and create an account before the fundraiser begins.
The auction will begin at noon Friday, Nov. 27 and end at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Payments may be made online or when wreaths are picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, in the ballroom gallery. Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Holiday bazaar set at Treadwell church
TREADWELL — The United Methodist Church at 68 Church St. in Treadwell will have its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
There will be homemade crafts, tree trims, holiday baked goods, baby quilts and a white elephant table. Masks and social distancing will be required.
