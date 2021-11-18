School to present weekend production
LAURENS — The Laurens Central School Drama Club will present the play “Digging Up Dessa” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
According to a media release, the comedy/drama features a young girl, Dessa and her hero, 19th Century paleontologist Mary Anning.
Dessa thinks her hero deserves more recognition than a single paragraph in a book of notable paleontologists and tries to get it for her.
The $5 tickets may be purchased in the office during school hours. A limited number will be available at the door.
The school is at 55 Main St. in Laurens.
Three-day bazaarset in Schoharie
SCHOHARIE — The 44th annual juried Holiday Craft Bazaar at Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at 143 Depot Lane in Schoharie.
According to a media release, the event will feature hand-crafted items, homemade baked goods, a country pantry and daily raffles for baskets filled with items donated by bazaar crafters.
Sponsored by the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association, proceeds will benefit the Schoharie Valley Railroad and 1743 Palatine House Museum.
Call 518-295-7505 or 518-868-2878 for more information.
Takeout soup, stew to be by donation
MARYLAND — Soup and stew will be available by donation for takeout starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at Cooperstown Junction Methodist Church at 6367 State Highway 7 in Maryland.
Benefit organized for accident victim
SIDNEY — A benefit for accident victim Rachel Maxwell Feyh will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
Feyh was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident in September.
She underwent numerous surgeries and continues to receive medical treatment.
The benefit will include a dine-in or takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 50/50 drawing and basket raffles. Bracelets, with the words “Our Warrior” printed on them, will be sold for $5 each.
Arrangements to purchase advance tickets may be made by calling Shirley Pierce at 607-604-4107 or 607-437-2135.
Proceeds will go toward helping the family out financially.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, the Pantry can purchase $10 worth of food for every dollar spent as a member of the Regional Food Bank in Latham.
“We are grateful to the Scriven Foundation for doubling the impact of our community’s generosity during this holiday season” Executive Director Mary Kate Kenney said in the release.
Last year the Food Pantry served an average of 152 households or 556 people per month.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Pantry hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Anyone from the northern Otsego County region in need of food assistance may call the pantry at 607-547-8902.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org or www.facebook.com/cooperstownfoodpantry/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.