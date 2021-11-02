Star gazing event organized by group
SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego County Conservation Association will sponsor an evening of star gazing at Mohican Farm at 7207 State Highway 80, not far from Cooperstown, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
According to a media release, star gazers at “Naked Eye Astronomy: The Autumn Sky” will see the Milky Way, Jupiter, Saturn and maybe even M31 — the Andromeda Galaxy.
Attendees are advised to dress warmly, bring a blanket and/or chair and binoculars, if desired.
The required registration for the free program may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2bxzv35t.
Call 607-282-4087 or visit www.occainfo.org for more information.
Exhibitors wanted for holiday show
COOPERSTOWN — Original works by its member artists are wanted for this year’s Holiday Member Show & Sale hosted by Cooperstown Art Association.
Entries are scheduled to be delivered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The event will be open to the public from Nov. 12 to Dec. 23, during gallery hours which are 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for detailed information.
Film prompts walk for birdwatchers
COOPERSTOWN — Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society trip leaders Becky Gretton, Sandy Bright, Charlie Scheim and Rob Katz will lead a bird walk to complement the documentary “The Falconer,” a Glimmerglass Film Days presentation.
Participants will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, outside Fenimore Art Museum on state Route 80.
The walk will take participants on a walk through the Fenimore grounds, along the shores of Otsego Lake and will loop around back to the starting point.
Walkers should bring binoculars and dress for the weather conditions. The program is free and open to the public.
Birdwatchers of all levels, from novice to expert, are welcome to attend.
Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org or www.doas.us for more information.
CAA to provide wreaths to adorn
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s 20th annual Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
According to a media release, CAA will provide up to 100 plain balsam wreaths to those who register to decorate and donate them for CAA’s silent auction.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/adorn-a-door.html for more information.
Roast pork dinner limited in number
OTEGO — The United Methodist Church at 10 Church St. in Otego will sponsor a drive-thru roast pork dinner from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The $12 meal will include sliced roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, vegetable, applesauce, roll and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
The meal will be limited to 150 servings. Dinners are to be ordered by calling 607-988-7107 by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. No orders will be taken Saturday.
Pomona Grange set to meet Saturday
WORCESTER — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Worcester M&M building at 115 Main St., next to the Methodist Church in Worcester. Local Grange members are encouraged to attend.
Reports from Pomona officers, committees and Subordinate Granges will be given.
The recent New York State Grange session in Cortland will be also be discussed. Those attending as delegates were Barton Snedeker, Calvin Wilcox and David and Sandy Stoy from Butternut Valley Grange; Sammie Tabor and Doug Roberts from Westville Grange; and Tom and Pat Hornbeck from Colonel Harper Grange. Other Grangers attending from the county were State Grange Overseer Elaine Smith, Ken Smith, treasurer; Roger Halbert, secretary, Irene Fassett, state pianist and Roberta Halbert, Mary Anne Campbell, Barb Hill and Norman, Anna, Bruce and Helen Ritchey.
