Small businesses to be spotlighted
Localized, small business holiday shopping opportunities have been scheduled by the group 4 Towns Forward from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
In Bainbridge, vendors will be in the business park at 12 Whitney Way, at Chris Brown Auction Gallery, the Willsey building, Candes Bradbury’s yoga studio, and will line some streets.
There will also be a benefit chicken barbecue, bake sale and raffle for house fire victims Amanda Austin and family at Frog Pond Farms at 2201 State Highway 7.
A vendor fair, open house and community give back will also be held at My Home Gym at 2907 State Highway 7.
In Sidney, a holiday bazaar with vendors and food will be held at the Community Cultural Center, formerly the First Congressional Church, at 1 Bridge St.
