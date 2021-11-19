Turkey Trot to be Sunday in Norwich
NORWICH — The 40th annual Norwich YMCA Turkey Trot will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
According to a media release, to register for the in-person event, visit https://tinyurl.com/4hduherd or email Shannon Gawronski at sgawronski@norwichymca.org.
Commemorative Turkey Trot coolers will be given to the first 375 runners.
Proceeds will benefit the YMCA.
Archaeology talk to be presented
SHERBURNE — David Moyer will present the lecture “Prehistoric Occupations of the Chenango Valley: Archaeological Excavations at Rogers Center” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the Bird Cabin at Rogers Center at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, Moyer will incorporate archaeological sites from Chenango County that date from the Ice Age through the era of European contact, focusing on the results of archaeological excavations conducted at Rogers Center as part of the village water system project.
Moyer, a registered professional archaeologist, is vice president of the New York State Archaeological Association and also serves as director of the Roland B. Hill Memorial Museum of Archaeology in Otego.
Attendees are encouraged to bring artifacts for identification and discussion.
The required registration may be completed by emailing info@friendsofrogers.org. Masks will be required to be worn indoors.
Call 607-674-4733 for more information.
Christmas parade to return to Afton
AFTON — Holiday Shop and Sip events that promote the practice “Shop Small and Support Local” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4 at Main Street Social in Afton. Locally and Afton-made products will be featured by merchants who register at LocalVendorConnection.com.
Area businesses are encouraged to participate in the return of Afton’s Christmas parade scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The suggested theme is A Salute of Our Heroes in Service.
According to a media release from Friend of Afton, at 4 p.m. floats and vehicles will align at Corporate Park. Walking groups, bicycles and golf carts will gather at Afton Edge Apartments. Participation forms are available at AftoninWinter.com or groups may just show up.
Visit https://illum inateafton.weebly.com/ for more information.
LWV seeks students for Albany program
The Cooperstown League of Women Voters is seeking student nominations from Cherry Valley, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Laurens, Milford, Schenevus and Worcester high schools for the 20th annual Students Inside Albany conference, scheduled for May 22-25, in Albany.
According to a media release, the conference, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, is designed to provide high school students from across the state with the opportunity to learn first-hand about representative government and how citizens can become involved in the policy making process.
Students will tour the Capitol and observe Senate and Assembly sessions by spending an afternoon shadowing their legislators.
Sponsored by one of the 46 League of Women Voters throughout New York, all expenses are covered, including travel and three nights at a hotel in downtown Albany.
Email Maria Kaltenbach at margirlic@yahoo.com no later than Dec. 3, for more information.
The library plans to host another meeting with elected representatives on internet access early in 2022.
Foundation seeking proposals for grants
DELHI — Grant proposals may be submitted until Feb. 1, for 2022 programs focused on impacting the youth population in Delaware County.
According to a media release, sponsored by the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation, proposals should demonstrate a specific impact on youths, leveraging as many other available resources as possible. The level of funding proposed for 2022 should be more than $500 but less than $1,000.
All projects should be designed to be completed by the end of next year.
Application forms will be made available by return mail if requested from the O’Connor Foundation at 109 Sherwood Road, Delhi, NY 13753. Forms are also online are www.the oconnorfoundation.org.
Successful applications will be announced on March 31.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, the Pantry can purchase $10 worth of food for every dollar spent as a member of the Regional Food Bank in Latham.
“We are grateful to the Scriven Foundation for doubling the impact of our community’s generosity during this holiday season” Executive Director Mary Kate Kenney said in the release.
Last year the Food Pantry served an average of 152 households or 556 people per month.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Pantry hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Anyone from the northern Otsego County region in need of food assistance may call the pantry at 607-547-8902.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.
