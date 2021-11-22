Grange to sponsor visit with Santa
GILBERTSVILLE — Families and senior citizens are invited to visit with Santa and join him for breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Children as old as 12 will receive a gift from Santa if registered no later than Thursday, Dec. 4, with Tracy Youngs at 607-988-0146, Barbarba Rossanda at 607-783-2075 or Barb Hall at 607-445-4037 When placing calls, individuals are asked to include the child’s name, age and gender.
Reservations for the breakfast may be made by calling any of the telephone numbers above by Tuesday, Dec 7.
Breakfast with Santa is a community service event sponsored by the Butternut Valley Grange.
Market to feature holiday merchandise
UNADILLA — The Covered Bridge Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26 to 28 at 289 Covered Bridge Road in Unadilla.
Wreaths and holiday decorations are among the items that will be available along with locally handmade items suitable for gift giving.
Residents called on to lobby for internet
SPRINGFIELD — As a follow up to several meetings held on the quality of local internet access by the public library in Springfield, a phone and email campaign directed at elected representatives, is being suggested for Springfield area residents who who lack internet access appropriate for their needs. A list of names that should be contacted is accessible at libraries.4cls.org/springfield or at the library Call the library at 315-858-5802 to request the information by email or phone.
Residents may also convey their concerns to the state’s Broadband Program Office and be added to a database of under-served residents. A Broadband Assessment Project survey is also available to take at www.empirestatebroadband.com.
The library is advocating for all residents in its service area to have quality access to the internet for its research, educational, income, medical care, and (as COVID-19 has shown) purchasing resources.
