SUNY Delhi pool announces hours
DELHI — The SUNY Delhi swimming pool will be open to the public. The hours for Nov. 29, to Dec. 12 are as follows: Monday to Friday: lap swimming from 7 to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; open swimming will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Those who wish to use the pool should enter from the laundry room at the swimming pool; locker rooms can only be accessed from the swimming pool deck. Attendees should wear a mask when not in the water. Also, participants should check in at University Police to get a pool parking pass.
The cost is $5 for an adult, $4 for a senior/alumnus, $3 for a child. On Saturday and Sundays, open swimming will be from noon to 5 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays there will be a family special of $10 for as many family members as participants would like. but everyone must be checked-in. For more information, contact John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Holiday films to be shown in Norwich
NORWICH — Free holiday film classics will be presented the first four Wednesdays in December by the Chenango Arts Council, Guernsey Memorial Library and the City of Norwich. They will be shown at 7 p.m. in Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The first film will be, “White Christmas,” on Dec. 1. It will be followed by “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 8, “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 15, and “Meet Me in St. Louis” on Dec. 22.
Free popcorn will be provided. Masks are recommended in the theater.
Community Dinner to feature buffet
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a dine-in or takeout buffet of homemade soups, salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the dinner to support of the on-going interior renovation project.
Program to focus on evergreen trees
COBLESKILL — Evergreen trees will be the focus of a program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties and led by Agriculture and Horticulture Educator Jessica Holmes.
According to a media release, along with providing information on the numerous varieties of evergreen trees, their needle retention and scent will also be part of the program.
The event will be presented in a hybrid format with a choice of in-person at Extension Center at 173 S. Grand St., Suite 1 in Cobleskill, or online. For those who attend in-person, cuttings from different trees will be provided for examination.
The required registration may be completed by contacting Holmes at 518-234-4303, ext. 119, or jmh452@cornell.edu.
Afton school board to meet Dec. 2
AFTON — The Afton Central School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in the board room. Visitors are asked to use the entrance 1 on Sand Street for board meetings.
Museum to offer lantern lit tours
COOPERSTOWN — Holiday Lantern Tours will take the place of Candlelight Evening at The Farmers’ Museum on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18.
According to a media release, guides will lead warmly dressed visitors through the museum’s grounds by lantern light while they relate the history of December holidays, including Christmas, and how the holidays were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past.
A total of 16 tours will be held each night and will be limited to 12 people. Tours will begin at 3 p.m. and repeat every 20 minutes. The last tour will depart at 8 p.m. The tours are mainly outdoors and will take about an hour. Face masks are required indoors. Visitors with potential mobility issues should contact the museum in advance.
Visitors with potential mobility issues should contact the museum in advance. l depart at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. Reservations are required. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Call 607-547-1456 or email d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org for more information.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Free job training available locally
CDO Workforce, serving businesses and employees in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego, offers free training opportunities to local job seekers as well as employed workers.
According to a media release, reviewing and drafting resumes, high school equivalency classes, training for specific careers and linking job seekers to local job opportunities are among the services available both online and in socially-distanced classrooms.
In Oneonta, those interested may call 607-432-4800; Norwich, 607-334-2201; Sidney, 607-832-5776; and Delhi, 607-832-5777.
Visit www.cdoworkforce.org for more information.
