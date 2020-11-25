Oxford to celebrate small business day
OXFORD — The Village of Oxford will celebrate Small Business Saturday and the start of the holiday season Saturday, Nov. 28, with a number of participating shops, galleries, markets and restaurants.
Events will kick off at 9 a.m. with Oxford’s annual Christmas Market at 6 On the Square in LaFayette Park, which has been decorated for the season.
Visit www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org/SBS-2020 for a list of participants, hours of operation and a map of their locations.
Museum to offer step back in time
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum will celebrate Thanksgiving at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28.
According to a media release, blacksmiths will forge cooking utensils inside Peleg Field Blacksmith Shop. At the Print Shop, historic recipes will be printed using a 19th-century printing press. Those and other recipes will be used along with the traditional 1840’s cooking methods at Bump Tavern. Heritage-breed turkeys and farm animals will also be visible on the grounds.
The Farmers’ Museum Store will be open and items will also be sold in the Main Barn.
Registration is not required.
A donation of $10 per family or $5 per individual is suggested to benefit museum education programs.
The Crossroads Café will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Visitors are required to wear face masks.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org/safety to review its safety guidelines.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, near Cooperstown.
Spa center’s events canceled for 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The annual holiday dinner and auction sponsored by the Richfield Springs Community Center will not be held this year because of the ongoing health crisis.
According to a media release, those involved with the center’s programs and fundraisers patiently await their safe return.
The Community Center, at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, is a nonprofit membership organization.
Visit the center’s website at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or call 315-858-3200 for more information.
Wreaths to be made, sold at visitors center
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers will sponsor a wreath sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in front of the visitors center on state Route 80 in Sherburne. Locally-produced maple syrup and honey will also be available.
According to a media release the sale is in place of the annual wreath making workshop traditionally held the first Saturday in December and canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.
Undecorated wreaths will sell for $20 and those trimmed with a bow and pinecones will sell for $25. Greenery for the wreaths wase donated by Doug Keith of Keith Tree Farm in North Brookfield.
Orders may be placed online at FriendsofRogers.org or by phone at 607-674-4733. Orders may be shipped or picked up at the center.
There is a parking adjacent to the center. Masks are required and shoppers will be limited.
Gift shop items will also be available such as stuffed toys, bird and bat house kits, jewelry, books and trail guides.
Proceeds will benefit Friends of Rogers.
Call 607-674-4733 for more information.
Holiday season set with safety in mind
COOPERSTOWN — A “Cheery, COVID Careful Christmas for Cooperstown” has been organized by the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee keeping the community’s health and safety at the forefront.
According to a organizers, lamp posts have been decorated and Santa’s traditional arrival and tree lighting in Pioneer Park will be available to watch after Thanksgiving at www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas.
Area children are encouraged to look for sightings of Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty and Rudolph leading up to Christmas. Photos of children waving and bumping elbows with them may be uploaded to the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce website at wearecooperstown.com.
A mailbox outside Santa’s cottage in Pioneer Park awaits those all-important letters to Santa. Return addresses are needed for jolly old St. Nick to reply. Letters may also be addressed to Santa and mailed to P.O. Box 428, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Storytime with Mrs. Claus will include weekly virtual readings throughout the Christmas season. A schedule will be posted at www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas.
The 2020 4C’s committee includes Elaine Bresee, Melissa Barry, Barbara Cannon, Sharon Chase, Andrea House, Gary Kuch, Peg Leon, Roxanne Murray, Cathy Raddatz, Claire Satriano, Bob Satriano, Carrie Thompson and Meg Tillapaugh.
