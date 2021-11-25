Oxford plans holiday celebration
OXFORD — Oxford Mayor Terry Stark will host the annual Holiday Festival of Lights ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in Lafayette Park. The park will be decorated with lights and cookies, hot cocoa and cider will be available at the park. After a couple of carols by Oxford Academy chorus members, Stark will announce the winners of the Gingerbread “House” Contest.
Music will be provided by DJ Jim Baldwin of the Oxford Lions Club and his gingerbread house sound system. There will be a pause for the ceremonious tree lighting with a countdown. Students from the primary school will pull a large light switch to turn on the lights.
Santa will be available for visits from children at Hoppie’s Banquet Room. Parents may bring a camera or have a professional photo taken by Desseray Dee Photography.
Raffle tickets for a tabletop Christmas tree, on display at Hoppie’s, will be available for purchase at $2 a piece or 3 for $5, with the drawing mid-December
The printable flyer is available on the pon.oxfordny.com.
Bazaar to include lunch, desserts
GILBERTSVILLE — A Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Gilbertsville Baptist Church in New Life Fellowship Hall. The church is on the corner of Elm and Commercial streets in Gilbertsville.
There will be holiday crafts, a chance auction, raffle and white elephant sale.
A takeout lunch and desserts will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A heated waiting area will be provided for the limited capacity event.
It is preferred by organizers that patrons wear masks and practice social distancing.
Laurens Historical Society plans events
:LAURENS — The Township of Laurens Historical Society will open an exhibit Dec. 1 at its museum in the Village Library on Main Street. The museum is open the same hours as the library from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Township of Laurens became official on March 5, 1811, at the house of Griffin Crafts. A village ide celebration took place in 2011 to acknowledge the town’s bicentennial. 10 years have passed, and the Township of Laurens Historical Society will be featuring the projects made by students and bicentennial committee members in 2011 throughout the remainder of 2021 and in 2022.
The exhibit, which will be on display through March, will feature three display boards. Two will show the Keyes and Arrowhead Stores and were made by Joseph Johnson, Hayley Martin, James Brooks, Lucas Oblinski, Raymond Ecker and David Schmidt. This display gives the history of the Mount Vision and Laurens stores along with information about the owners and goods sold.
The third board, made by members of the 2011 Bicentennial Committee, depicts cider mills. This display shows the viewer what is needed to press cider at the early mills.
Future exhibits will feature industry in Laurens Township including the woolen mill and the cotton mill as well as Fields and Maples stores, grist mills, saw mills and the tannery.
The society will also take part in the Laurens Firemen’s Auxiliary Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Laurens Fire House, with several local history items and books. Jim Loudon will be present with his most recent book, “The Box Car Settlement, Oneonta’s Lost Neighborhood.” The winter edition of newsletter will also be available.
Planning board seeks alternates
SCHOHARIE — There is at least one opening for an alternate member of the Schoharie County Planning Board. Anyone interested in more details on what the position entails should contact Zachary Thompson in the Schoharie County Office of Community Development at 518-295-8770 or zacharythompson@co.schoharie.ny.us
