Pancake breakfast to be held Sunday
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus will host a donation pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday Nov. 29. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage. The food will be served in takeout containers. Take-in seating at the Post will be limited.
Giving Day donor to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum will participate in Giving Tuesday, being observed globally on Dec. 1.
Donations may be made online at FenimoreArt.org or FarmersMuseum.org in support of educational programming, including distance learning and the move from in-person to virtual events.
According to a media release, every donation will be matched up to $10,000 by an anonymous donor.
Distance learning has taken the place of in-person student field trips and provides free content to teachers. Virtual programs will continue to offer activities throughout the winter.
“We are proud of what we were able to accomplish this year despite the many challenges, and we cannot thank our donors enough for their continued support,” said Paul S. D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of both museums.
