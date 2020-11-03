Turkey dinner to go set for Election Day

LAURENS — A takeout turkey dinner will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the American Legion at 176 Main St. in Laurens.

The meal will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 12.  Children 5 and younger may eat for free.

Soup to be next dinner

FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will serve a variety of homemade soups with dessert for monthly takeout Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Free will-offerings will be accepted.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you