Martha Redbone booked to perform
ROXBURY — The Martha Redbone Roots Project will perform at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
According to a media release, Redbone, an American blues and soul singer of part Choctaw, European and African-American descent, has won awards for her contemporary Native American music.
Her music is described as a mix of rhythm and blues, with soul music influences, fused with elements of traditional Native American music.
As further stated in the release, as Redbone’s songs and storytelling allow her to share her experiences in life, Redbone gives voice to issues of social justice, bridging traditions from past to present, connecting cultures and celebrating the human spirit.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
Pancake breakfast set for Saturday
GUILFORD CENTER — Guilford Historical Society will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
GHS is housed in the former Guilford Center Church at 124 County Road 36 in Guilford Center.
In addition to pancakes, there will also be scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, milk, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, orange juice, butter, Real maple syrup, and the usual condiments.
The cost will be $7 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Children younger than 2 may eat for free.
CAA to provide wreaths to adorn
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s 20th annual Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
According to a media release, CAA will provide up to 100 plain balsam wreaths to those who register to decorate and donate them for CAA’s silent auction.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/adorn-a-door.html for more information.
Masons to sponsor its Sunday dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and, for desert, ice cream topped with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance and Scout groups, as well as maintain the lodge for other groups and the community.
Roxbury Library to sponsor bazaar
ROXBURY — Donations of new or gently used items suitable for gift giving will be welcomed by the Roxbury Library Association for its upcoming annual holiday bazaar.
The event is scheduled from Monday, Nov. 8, through Wednesday, Dec. 29. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
In addition to RLA Thrift Shoppe merchandise, raffle tickets will be sold for two quilts, one queen size and the other twin size, made by Roxbury Library quilters.
The sale days following Christmas will feature discounted prices on any remaining merchandise.
Shoppers will be required to observe state-recommended COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks and and practicing social distancing.
The library is at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
Numbers wanted for Grange dinner
GILBERTSVILLE — A takeout baked ziti dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Reservations, requested by Nov. 7, may be made by calling or texting 1-607-337-0261 or calling 1-607-783-2493.
Walk-ins will be welcome provided the supply lasts.
The dinner will include baked ziti, tossed salad, Italian bread and chocolate cake.
Masked patrons are requested to use the side door to pick up their orders.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Otsego County Dairy Princess campaign “Fill a Glass with Hope,” to support local food pantries.
