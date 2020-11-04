Dinner will feature homemade soups
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will serve a variety of homemade soups with dessert for its monthly takeout Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Guests should use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pick up meals. Masks are required.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project.
Free will-offerings will be accepted.
Free rabies clinic to be held in Gilboa
GILBOA — A free rabies clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the town highway garage at 104 Stryker Road in Gilboa.
The required registration will be available until noon Friday, Nov. 6, at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic.
Services will be provided by Schoharie Valley Veterinary Clinic.
Call 518-295-8282 for more information.
Fundraiser for Trust features Brookwood
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust will sell 2021 calendars that feature photographs of Brookwood Point and Gardens at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley on Saturday, Nov. 7, 21, and Dec. 5.
They will also be available at the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at 31 Chestnut St. and at Woodland Cycles at 24 S. Main St. in Milford or by calling the Land Trust office at 101 Main St. at 607-547-2366, ext. 106.
Proceeds will support OLT’s management efforts at Brookwood Point.
Grange to discuss plans for December
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, December’s events and projects will be discussed.
Grange meetings will be held at New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street in January, February and March while an elevator lift is installed at the Grange building which will make it accessible to the handicapped.
Butternut Valley Grange accepted three new members at its October meeting. They are John and Barbara Rossanda and Lynne Wilber Porter.
Artists wanted for annual holiday sale
EARLVILLE — The 23rd annual Earlville Opera House Holiday Sale will be held virtually from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The deadline to register to participate is 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Repeat artists will need to complete the online form at tinyurl.com/yylk4os6.
New artists are required to email a description and five images of the artwork they plan to sell, including a photo or description of their display no later than Oct. 31, to saige@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Call 315-691-3550 for more information.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry in November and December up to $7,500.
According to a media release, a $1 donation allows the pantry to purchase $10 worth of food as a member of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham. “We are grateful to the Scriven Foundation for doubling the impact of the community’s generosity during November and December, Cooperstown Food Pantry Executive Director Julia Perdue said.
As further stated in the release, last year the pantry served an average of 201 households or 764 people per month.
Donations may be mailed to the food pantry at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PalPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
The Cooperstown Food Pantry operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Those from the northern Otsego County region in need of food assistance may call the pantry at 607-547-8902.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org or www.facebook.com/cooperstownfoodpantry/ for more information.
