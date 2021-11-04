Panel set to discuss mental health care
DELHI — Bushel will host “Mental Health: Perspectives on Care, Support & Recovery,” an online panel discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in conjunction with the exhibit “Jessica Farrell: The Wilderness Diary,” scheduled from Nov. 6 to 14.
The exhibit features nine portrait paintings of individuals who have all experienced mental health struggles. Some are peer recovery specialists Farrell has worked with in the community.
Farrell will be joined on the panel by three of her portrait subjects, Arianna Ilowit, Jason Paden and Garrett Smith. They will share their personal stories and discuss the state of mental health in the region.
According to a media release, Delaware County reportedly has one of the highest suicide rates in the state and nearly 80% of those incarcerated suffer some form of mental illness.
What challenges and barriers are faced by those in recovery will be addressed.
How organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties are helping to support and advocate for those in rural communities suffering from mental illness will also be shared.
A link to the event and more information is available at www.bushelcollective.org.
Roast pork dinner limited in number
OTEGO — The United Methodist Church at 10 Church St. in Otego will sponsor a drive-thru roast pork dinner from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The $12 meal will include sliced roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, vegetable, applesauce, roll and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
The meal will be limited to 150 servings. Dinners are to be pre-ordered by calling 607-988-7107 by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. No orders will be taken Saturday.
