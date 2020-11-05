Day of the Dead to be celebrated locally
The Cooperstown Graduate Program and the Village Library of Cooperstown will sponsor a local version of the 2020 Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration virtually at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
The event will include a story, two activities and closing remarks.
An altar will also remain available at the library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown until Nov. 14, where copies of photographs of departed loved ones may be placed.
More information is available at www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org and http://diademuertoscgp.wordpress.com. Go to tinyurl.com/y4qwt4re to access the celebration on Zoom.
Church to sponsor roast pork dinner
OTEGO — The Otego United Methodist Church will sponsor a takeout roast pork dinner Saturday, Nov. 14.
The dinner will be limited to 100 servings and will include fresh carved roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, two vegetables, roll and pumpkin or apple pie.
The required reservations need to be made by calling 607-988-7107 before noon on Friday, Nov. 13. No orders will be taken Saturday.
Pick up time will be between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday in front of church at 10 Church St. Masked customers will remain in their cars. The exact amount of $11 per dinner is requested.
Artists wanted for annual holiday sale
EARLVILLE — The 23rd annual Earlville Opera House Holiday Sale will be held virtually from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The deadline to register to participate is 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Repeat artists will need to complete the online form at tinyurl.com/yylk4os6.
Call 315-691-3550 for more information.
Donations sought for holiday lunch
MILFORD — The Social and Emotional Learning Committee of Otsego Northern Catskill BOCES will host its second annual holiday luncheon for students on Monday, Nov. 23, at its centers in Grand Gorge and Milford.
According to a media release, Chef Brian Wrubleski of Mel’s at 22 Restaurant in Cooperstown will prepare a meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and rolls.
Milk products have already been donated by Saputo Dairy Foods of Delhi, Chobani donated its Flip yogurt snacks and the Mount Vision Fire Department donated individual serving containers for each lunch.
All health and safety precautions will be followed. Students will maintain proper social distancing, receive individual meals and return to their classrooms.
Monetary and product donations are being accepted to cover the cost of the lunch. Call OAOC in Milford at 607-286-7715 or NCOC in Grand Gorge at 607-588-6291 for more information and to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.